South Africans wait in line at dawn to cast their votes in the general elections in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

A school girl walks past a mural of Nelson Mandela near a voting station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, South Africa, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

People wait in line to cast their votes at a ballot station during the general elections in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The first voters cast their votes at a ballot station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Polling stations across South Africa opened on Wednesday morning for the country's sixth general elections since the end of apartheid 25 years ago.

Nearly 27 million South Africans have been called to the polls, a record for the most industrialized nation on the African continent.