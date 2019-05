A general view of the National Assembly as members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are sworn in during the swearing in of new members of the National Assembly and election of the National Assembly speaker, Cape Town, South Africa, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Chief Justice of South Africa Mogoeng Mogoeng (C) arrives as parliamentarians stand an applaud during the swearing in of new members of the National Assembly and election of the National Assembly speaker in Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa (C) is sworn in during the swearing in of new members of the National Assembly and election of the National Assembly speaker in Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Cyril Ramaphosa will continue his role as South Africa's president after he got the backing of the country's parliament Wednesday thanks to the absolute majority secured by his African National Congress party in recent elections.

The newly-sworn-in members of the Cape Town-based National Assembly named the 66-year-old former union leader and business magnate without casting a vote given none of the other parties presented a candidate against him.