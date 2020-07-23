Carefully and employing ancient organic wisdom, Tzeltal and Tzotzil women in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas are making use of medicinal plants to treat respiratory illnesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.
These women, migrants from the indigenous villages in the region and members of the At'el Antsetik (Working Women) collective, have - for a number of years - devoted themselves to preserving ancestral herbal techniques, collecting verbal knowledge about the use of natural remedies from elderly residents of their communities and perfecting them with ongoing technical training.