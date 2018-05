Photograph provided May 6, 2018 showing Jose Luis Santos holding pieces of red and white jonote bark, the raw material of amate paper in San Pablito, Mexico, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Photograph provided May 6, 2018 showing Jose Luis Santos working on pieces of red and white jonote bark strips, the raw material of amate paper in San Pablito, Mexico, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Photograph provided May 6, 2018 showing Jose Luis Santos working with pieces of jonote tree bark, the raw material for amate paper in San Pablito, Mexico, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Photograph provided May 6, 2018 showing Jose Luis Santos boiling pieces of jonote tree bark, the raw material of amate paper in San Pablito, Mexico, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

An ancient paper-making technique still thrives in a small indigenous community in the heart of Mexico.

San Pablito, in the mountainous municipality of Pahuatlan in the central state of Puebla, is home to some 150 indigenous craftsmen who still manufacture "amate" paper using ancient Pre-Columbian methods.