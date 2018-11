QUITO (ECUADOR), 06/11/2018.- Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado (L), Peruvian Health Minister Silvia Pessah (R) and other ministers from the Andean región met here Tuesday to discuss matters of common interest, including the possibility of buying drugs in bulk to reduce costs and be able to reach more people with them. EPA/EFE/Cristian Afonso

Ministers of health from the countries of the Andean region met here Tuesday to discuss matters of common interest, including the possibility of buying drugs in bulk to reduce costs and be able to reach more people with them.

The 37th edition of the gathering brings together senior officials from Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia and Chile.