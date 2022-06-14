Carolina Ribera, the daughter of former interim Bolivian President Jeanine Añez, takes part in a press conference with her mother's legal team on June 13, 2022, in La Paz. EFE/Stringer

The defense attorneys for former interim Bolivian President Jeanine Añez announced Monday that they will appeal the 10-year sentence handed down against her by a court and, after exhausting domestic judicial venues, they will also turn to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Alain de Canedo, one of Añez's lawyers, said at a press conference that the Bolivian judiciary had violated the rights of the former interim president during her entire trial in the so-called "Coup d'etat II" case, in which last Friday the court sentenced her to 10 years in prison.