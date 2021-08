Former interim President of Bolivia Jeanine Anez (R) is transferred to a medical center, in La Paz, Bolivia, 11 August 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Áñez marks 5 months in Bolivian prison during battle for her health

Bolivia's former interim president Jeanine Áñez marked five months in prison on Friday amid her family's struggles to have her deteriorating health fully assessed at a private clinic.

A court order authorized Áñez to leave the Miraflores Women's Penitentiary Center in La Paz for two hours to undergo a cardiology evaluation in a private clinic, however the authorities of the Penitentiary Regime Directorate ordered that she be taken to a public hospital.