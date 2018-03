German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) accepts her re-election after the election of the Federal Chancellor at the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) talks to Martin Schulz (R), member of the Bundestag and former SPD chancellor candidate and party leader during the election of the Federal Chancellor at the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany,Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves the voting booth during the election of the Federal Chancellor at the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Angela Merkel was officially re-invested as Chancellor of Germany with the majority of lawmakers in the lower parliament backing her candidacy in a vote Wednesday.

The majority vote in the Bundestag means the Christian Democratic Union leader embarked on her fourth term at the helm of German politics following months of negotiations with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) that culminated in the revival of the so-called grand coalition.