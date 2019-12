German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) during a visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum of former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp in Oswiecim, Poland, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during an official ceremony marking 10th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum of former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp in Oswiecim, Poland, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Polish Prime Minister Matuesz Morawiecki (L) lights candles at the International Monument to the Victims of Fascism at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum of former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp in Oswiecim, Poland, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (R) lay a wreath at the Death Wall during a visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum of former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp in Oswiecim, Poland, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/LUKASZ GAGULSKI POLAND OUT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2-L) and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (2-R) with Director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum Piotr Cywinski (L) and Vice Director Andrzej Kacorzyk (R) attend to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum of former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp in Oswiecim, Poland, 06 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the former Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz for the first time on Friday.

She said she felt “deeply ashamed of the heinous crimes committed by the Germans” at the site in southern Poland, which were “beyond all imaginable limits”.