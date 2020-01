German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a plenary session at the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 23 January 2020. EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

German chancellor Angela Merkel has warned "time is of the essence" in the fight against the climate crisis at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

She urged the international community to pull together to tackle global warming and lamented the fact that not every country is “with us on this”. EFE-EPA