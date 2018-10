Photo sent by Agencia de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (Acnur), showing the actress Angelina Jolie (L), speaking to Venezuelan refugees Oct. 21, 2018, in Lima (Peru). EPA- EFE/ACNUR/S. Escobar-Jaramillo/

Angelina Jolie, visiting Peru in her capacity as special envoy of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), met Monday with Venezuelan migrants at a shelter in Lima run by volunteers.

It was the first official activity of the US actress and filmmaker's three-day mission to evaluate the needs of the Venezuelan refugees "and observe Peru's generous response to Venezuelan refugees and migrants," the UNHCR said in a statement.