Demonstrators stand near a burning barricade during a protest against high fuel prices in Santiago, Panama, on 20 July 2022. EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Demonstrators burn a flag of the ruling Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD) during a protest against high fuel prices in Santiago, Panama, on 20 July 2022. EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Demonstrators stand in front of a burning barricade during a protest against the price of fuel in Santiago, Panama, on 20 July 2022. EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanians angered over high prices of basic items and entrenched corruption have taken to the streets in a wave of anti-government protests that began two weeks ago and are being described as the largest in decades.

Amid food and fuel shortages triggered by the road-blocking demonstrations, trade unions finally settled on a list of demands that includes a lowering of the price of gasoline, food, medicine and electricity, more funding for education and greater efforts to combat corruption.