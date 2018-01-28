Imran Ali (C), suspected of raping and killing minor girls in Kasur, is pushed into a police vehicle after a hearing at an anti-terrorist court in Lahore, Pakistan, Jan 24, 2018.EFE-EPA (FILE)/RAHAT DAR

A police vehicle transporting Imran Ali, suspected of raping and killing minor girls in Kasur, arrives to a hearing at an anti-terrorist court in Lahore, Pakistan, Jan 24, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE)/RAHAT DAR

Shahbaz Sharif (R) Chief Minister of Punjab province sits with Mohammad Ameen, father of a rape victim who was brutally raped and killed in Kasur, during a press conference after police claimed to have arrested the suspect in Lahore, Pakistan, Jan 23, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE) /RAHAT DAR

The anger the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl generated earlier this month, amid a wave of protests and political promises to severely punish the murderer, is now fading away with hardly any discussion on how to protect children in a country where child violence is endemic.

Violent protests, that left two dead, was apparently the required catalyst to draw authorities' attention to Zainab's murder and 11 previous rape cases which have surfaced this year in the city of Kasur (East Pakistan,) and to highlight the general lack of political and policing measures.