The anger the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl generated earlier this month, amid a wave of protests and political promises to severely punish the murderer, is now fading away with hardly any discussion on how to protect children in a country where child violence is endemic.
Violent protests, that left two dead, was apparently the required catalyst to draw authorities' attention to Zainab's murder and 11 previous rape cases which have surfaced this year in the city of Kasur (East Pakistan,) and to highlight the general lack of political and policing measures.