The anger that the rape and murder of a young girl, which led to mass protests and pledges from the authorities to severely punish the murderer, was beginning to subside Sunday, less than three weeks after the incident, without initiating a public debate about how to better protect children in a country where violence against them is endemic.

Authorities failed to act on the murder of seven-year-old Zainab Fatima Ameen until two people died on Jan. 10 in violent protests as people took to the streets in their thousands to demand a response to Zainab's killing, as well as the 11 other unsolved rape cases in the eastern Pakistani city of Kasur in less than a year.