Former President of Angola, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, casts his vote in the general election in Luanda, Angola, on Aug. 23, 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/Manuel De Almeida

The outgoing president of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) Jose Eduardo dos Santos (C) shakes hand with the new President Joao Lourenco (C-L) during the 6th MPLA Extraordinary Congress held in the Belas Complex, south of Luanda, Angola, on Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMPE ROGERIO

Delegates of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) attend the 6th MPLA Extraordinary Congress held in the Belas Complex, south of Luanda, Angola, on Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMPE ROGERIO

The former president of Angola on Saturday ended his nearly four-decade grip on political power, handing the leadership of the southern African nation's ruling party to the incumbent president.

Jose Eduardo dos Santos, 76, transferred power to Joao Lourenco, 64, during a party congress in the capital Luanda.