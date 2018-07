Members of Animal Rights Organizations Animal Liberation Wave (ALW) and Last Chance for Animals (LCA) take part in a protest during a campaign against eating dog meat in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Several animal rights groups took to streets of central Seoul Tuesday displaying stuffed toys and skeletons of puppies to call for a ban on the consumption of dog meat in South Korea.

Tuesday was the first day of this year's three-day 'Sambok' festivities, during which consumption of dog meat in a 'bosingtang' soup is believed to revitalize and increase the male libido.