A tiger at the Ma'awa For Nature and Wildlife Sanctuary for wild animals from conflict zones, located in a forest reserve north of Amman, Jordan, Nov. 29, 2018 EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

A Syrian Brown Bear who was saved from Magic World Zoo outside Aleppo, Syria, in 2017, eats fruit at the Ma'awa For Nature and Wildlife Sanctuary for wild animals from conflict zones, located in a forest reserve north of Amman, Jordan, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

A general view of the Ma'awa For Nature and Wildlife Sanctuary for wild animals from conflict zones, located in a forest reserve north of Amman, Jordan, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

Balou a Syrian brown bear at the Ma'awa For Nature and Wildlife Sanctuary for wild animals from conflict zones, located in a forest reserve north of Amman, Jordan, Nov. 29, 2018 EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

At least 15 animals - including lions, tigers and bears - were saved from war zones in the Middle East and have found shelter at a sanctuary in northern Jordan, as documented by an epa-efe journalist on Sunday.

Since 2014, the animals have been flown from Iraq, Syria and the Gaza Strip to the Ma'awa for Nature and Wildlife Sanctuary located at the top of Mount al-Manara, which overlooks the ancient Roman city of Jerash, 40 kilometers north of the capital Amman.