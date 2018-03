Outgoing US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers farewell remarks in the State Department briefing room in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) attends talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (front L, partly seen) in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Turkey's foreign minister postponed his scheduled visit to Washington following the dismissal of the United States Secretary of State, the Turkish government announced Thursday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu's visit, which was planned for Mar. 19, was expected to settle several issues regarding northern Syria, where Turkey has been fighting Kurdish militias.