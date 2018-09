Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) arrives for a government briefing on typhoon Mangkhut at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines Sep 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Rights group Amnesty International Friday condemned an admission by the president of the Philippines that extrajudicial killings have occurred during his term in office.

Rodrigo Duterte acknowledged for the first time on Thursday the killings during his administration´s war on drugs campaign, in which over 4,800 suspected drug users and dealers have been killed, calling them “my only sin" during a speech at the Malacanan Palace, according to a statement from the presidential office.