A woman places flowers on the corpse of an illegal migrant found Nov 12, 2018 who drowned after a shipwreck. Nov 5, in front of Caños de Meca (Cadiz).The current death toll is 18, all Northafrican males in their 30s and 40s. EFE-EPA/Román Ríos

A further five dead bodies of migrants who were attempting to reach the Spanish coast when their vessel sank have been discovered on Monday at a coastal resort in southern Spain, making the shipwreck's known death toll rise to 18, police sources said.

Spain's semi-military Civil Guard police force told EFE that the five people had been on a ship that sank a week earlier with 45 people on board after it struck coastal rocks some 150 meters (nearly 500 feet) off the tourist resort of Caños de Meca, located in the southwestern province of Cádiz.