A child receives treatment at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 19, 2019, where the International Rescue Committee warned that at the current levels of deterioration, the country will need at least 20 years to bring childhood hunger down to the levels that existed before the war broke out in 2014. EFE-EPA/ Yahya Arhab

A child receives treatment at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 19, 2019, where the International Rescue Committee warned that at the current levels of deterioration, the country will need at least 20 years to bring childhood hunger down to the levels that existed before the war broke out in 2014. EFE-EPA/ Yahya Arhab

A woman takes her child to hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 19, 2019, where the International Rescue Committee warned that at the current levels of deterioration, the country will need at least 20 years to bring childhood hunger down to the levels that existed before the war broke out in 2014. EFE-EPA/ Yahya Arhab

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) warned this Monday that five more years of war in Yemen would cost some $29 billion in humanitarian aid, the reason the NGO called on world leaders to start peace negotiations now.

"Humanitarian needs will continue to grow exponentially, trapping Yemeni civilians in a cycle of aid dependence. To spend another $29 billion USD, just to provide some Yemenis with the bare necessities to survive is a horrifying thought," said IRC President and CE0 David Miliband.