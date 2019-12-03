The International Rescue Committee (IRC) warned this Monday that five more years of war in Yemen would cost some $29 billion in humanitarian aid, the reason the NGO called on world leaders to start peace negotiations now.
"Humanitarian needs will continue to grow exponentially, trapping Yemeni civilians in a cycle of aid dependence. To spend another $29 billion USD, just to provide some Yemenis with the bare necessities to survive is a horrifying thought," said IRC President and CE0 David Miliband.