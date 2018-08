BMW Korea CEO Kim Hyo-joon bows in an official apology during a press conference at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, 06 August 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A handout photo made available by the Gyeonggi provincial government shows a BMW 320d model burning at 8:50 a.m. on a highway in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, just outside of Seoul, South Korea, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/GYEONGGI PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT

A BMW vehicle caught fire Monday in South Korea, the latest in a series of similar cases affecting the German carmaker which have led to a recall amid rising security concerns.

The fire originated in the rear portion of the BMW M3 model on a highway south of Seoul at rush hour, although all the occupants of the vehicle were safe, police and fire officials told Yonhap agency.