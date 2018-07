Philippine police Thursday were investigating the death of the vice mayor of Sapa Sapa town in Zamboanga in the south of the country, making him the sixth mayor to have died violently in the last 10 days.

Al-Rasid Mohammad Alih, 53, was shot multiple times by one of two men on a motorcycle as he was driving home in his car, in the same way two local officials were killed last week, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported Thursday.