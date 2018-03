A group of demonstrators participate in a rally a month after the death of Mexican journalist Javier Valdez in Caliacan, Mexico, Jun. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUAN CARLOS CRUZ

Dozens of photographs of murdered journalist Candido Rios Vazquez are placed on the steps of the Ministry of Interior, in Mexico City, Aug. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Mario Guzmán

Mexican journalist Leobardo Vázquez Atzin, from the digital news site Enlace de Gutiérrez Zamora, who was shot dead Wednesday in the eastern state of Veracruz, Mexico, Mar. 21, 2018. EFE/STR/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Mexican journalist Leobardo Vazquez Atzin, who ran news website Enlace Gutierrez Zamora, was shot dead Wednesday in the eastern state of Veracruz.

Vazquez, 42, was shot dead in the town of Gutierrez Zamora, in northern Veracruz, according to Ana Laura Perez, president of the State Commission for Attention and Protection of Journalists.