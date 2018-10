A second caravan of Salvadoran migrants, including women and children, sets off on Oct. 31. 2018. This latest caravan of around 600 people has embarked on its journey a week after 500 people departed from El Salvador en route to the United States. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

A second caravan of Salvadoran migrants, including women and children, sets off on Oct. 31. 2018. This latest caravan of around 600 people has embarked on its journey a week after 500 people departed from El Salvador en route to the United States. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

A second caravan of Salvadoran migrants, including women and children, sets off on Oct. 31. 2018. This latest caravan of around 600 people has embarked on its journey a week after 500 people departed from El Salvador en route to the United States. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

A second caravan of Salvadoran migrants, including women and children, sets off on Oct. 31. 2018. This latest caravan of around 600 people has embarked on its journey a week after 500 people departed from El Salvador en route to the United States. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

A second caravan of Salvadoran migrants set off en route to the United States on Wednesday, less than a week after an initial caravan embarked on the northward journey.

The most recent caravan is made up of two groups of 300 people each, including women and children.