Neighbors attend the Dec. 24, 2018, wake in San Antonio Secortez, Guatemala, for Jakelin Caal, the 7-year-old girl who died in early December while in US government custody after crossing into the US from Mexico. EFE-EPA/Edwin Bercian

Another migrant child from Guatemala who was being held in US government custody died Tuesday in a New Mexico hospital after illegally crossing the US border from Mexico, Customs and Border Protection reported.

In a statement, CBP said that the 8-year-old boy died on Christmas Day shortly after midnight for as yet undetermined reasons.