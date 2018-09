Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) patrol the area at the Municipal Hall where Mayor Mariano Blanco III was gunned down by unknown men early morning at Ronda, Cebu, Philippines, Sep. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) stands guard at the Municipal Hall where Mayor Mariano Blanco III was gunned down by unknown men around 1:30 AM at Ronda, Cebu, Philippines, Sep. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Municipal Hall workers mourn the death of Municipal Mayor Mariano Blanco III, who was gunned down by unknown men in the early morning at Ronda, Cebu, Philippines, Sep. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) stands guard at the Municipal Hall where Mayor Mariano Blanco III was gunned down by unknown men around 1:30 AM at Ronda, Cebu, Philippines, Sep. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The mayor of Ronda, a city in central Philippines, was shot dead on Wednesday morning when several men broke into his office, marking the 16th elected local official to be assassinated under the current administration.

Ronda mayor Mariano Blanco III was pronounced dead at 2.25 am local time (18.25 GMT on Tuesday) upon arriving at a nearby hospital in Barili town, Ronda police senior inspector JR Palcon confirmed to local media on Wednesday.