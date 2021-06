Japanese Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa speaks at a meeting of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, 19 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / POOL

Japan on Tuesday said that it considers another postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to be impractical due to the difficulty in securing the reservation of sports venues and accommodation for participants.

When asked about reports published in British media alleging that sponsors are behind the scenes asking for another postponement, Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said at a press conference that it would be difficult, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.