Protesters gather outside the US Capitol in Washington to express opposition to the Supreme Court confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

Protesters gather outside the US Capitol in Washington to express opposition to the Supreme Court confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

Protesters gather outside the US Capitol in Washington to express opposition to the Supreme Court confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

A second woman has come forward with a an accusation of sexual abuse by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, thus complicating his Senate confirmation although on Monday he categorically denied all such allegations against him and retains the full support of President Donald Trump.

The new accuser, Debora Ramirez, emerged on Sunday in an article in The New Yorker magazine and says that Kavanaugh exposed his genitals to her at a party when both were college freshmen at Yale during the 1983-84 academic year.