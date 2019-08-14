The Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources is studying the creation of large-scale marine protected areas along the southernmost continent of the planet, its executive secretary said Tuesday.
"In Antarctica, we are now debating the creation of large-scale marine protected areas to protect them from climate change and to ensure that Antarctic ecosystems are preserved in a sustainable manner," David Agnew said in an interview with EFE at the Ecuadorian foreign ministry's headquarters in Quito.