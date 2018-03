A handout photo shows a view of a massive rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf, Antarctica, Nov. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA HANDOUT

The sea ice surrounding Antarctica shrank to 2.15 million square kilometers (0.83 square miles) in 2018, the second lowest level on record, the Australian Antarctic Division said on Friday.

An AAD statement said that the ice sheet reached its lowest point on Feb 18, but still remained above the 2016 record low of 2.07 million km2.