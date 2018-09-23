A campaigner with a banner 'Brexit: is it worth it?' takes part in a 'People's Vote' March in central Liverpool, Britian, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Anti-Brexit demonstrators took their message to the streets of the northern English city of Liverpool on Sunday in a bid to pressure the United Kingdom's main opposition party into supporting a second referendum on the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

The march through central Liverpool coincided with the annual Labour Party conference taking place in the city, where leader Jeremy Corbyn was meeting with party members to discuss the party's policy plans for the coming year, an efe-epa journalist reported.