Indonesian students pray as Indonesian anti-riot policemen stand guard outside the parliament compound in Jakarta, Indonesia, 01 October 2019. Indonesian students continue protests against new law that proposed change in its criminal code laws and weaken the country's anti-corruption commission. EPA-EFE FILE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian students hold placards during a protest at a main street in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 30 September 2019. Thousands of students staged protests across the country against a new law proposing changes in the country's criminal code and that would weaken the country's anti-corruption commission, media reported. EPA-EFE FILE/MADE NAGI

Cambodian security officers arrest Human Rights activists during a protest near Prey Sar prison, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 06 June 2016. The Human Rights activists protest calling for Cambodian authorities to release a group of Human Rights senior officers and a National Election Committee (NEC) official, after the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) arrested them on 28 April 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KITH SEREY

The Asia-Pacific region is home to some of the least corrupt societies as well as the most corrupt, according to a study by Transparency International (TI) that was published on Thursday.

New Zealand was joint first in the NGO’s ranking of 180 countries on its Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), while Singapore was joint fourth on the list. The hermetic North Korea was the region’s second poorest performer, coming in 172nd place, one place above war-ravaged Afghanistan. EFE-EPA