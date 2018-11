Demonstrators participate in a march against corruption and impunity, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 17 October 2018. Thousands of Haitians took to the streets of the capital and other parts of the country to demand that those responsible for the alleged corruption that occurred around the funds of the Petrocaribe program be brought before the courts. The today demonstration was the largest held in Port-au-Prince since the beginning of the anti-corruption movement several months ago. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Demonstrators burn a truck during a march against corruption and impunity, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 17 October 2018.

Police shoot during a march against corruption and impunity, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 17 October 2018.

At least three people were injured Thursday when Haitian police opened fire on hundreds of people who took to the streets of the capital to protest against the alleged corruption surrounding the Petrocaribe program, which brings oil from Venezuela to the country.

The injured, one of them in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back, were transferred to a hospital in Port-au-Prince.