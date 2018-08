Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte speaks the to media during a wreath-laying ceremony to mark National Heroes Day at the 'Libingan ng mga Bayani' (Cemetery of Heroes) in Taguig City, south of Manila, Philippines, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino relative attends a wake, for a person killed during the on-going counter-narcotics war, in Caloocan, Philippines, Aug 7, 2018 (issued on Aug 13, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG TO GO WITH EFE STORY

Families of the victims of the war against drugs in the Philippines filed a complaint Tuesday before the International Criminal Court (ICC) alleging crimes against humanity by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

The complaint was filed by six family members of people killed during the anti-drug campaign, and the religious organization Rise Up, which has been offering legal and psychological aid to those affected by the campaign.