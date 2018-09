Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV (C), a former military mutiny leader, prepares to sign documents as he posts bail for an arrest warrant at a trial court in Makati City, south of Manila, Philippines, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV (3-R), a former military mutiny leader, prepares to leave the Senate on his way to post bail for an arrest warrant, in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV (C) returns to the Senate building after posting bail for an arrest warrant in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS MALASIG

Philippines police on Tuesday arrested a senator on rebellion charges, three weeks after his amnesty over three failed coups was annulled.

Senator Antonio Trillanes, a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested by a team of officers led by Metro Manila police chief Guillermo Eleazar from the parking lot of the Senate building in the capital, where had been holed up to avoid arrest.