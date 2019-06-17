Demosisto Secretary General and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong talks to the media after being released of the Lai Chi Kok Correctional Institute Hong Kong, China, Jun.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Demosisto Secretary General and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong talks to the media after being released from prison, outside the Legislative Council building, in Hong Kong, China, Jun.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Demosisto Secretary General and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, (C), talks to the media after being released from prison, outside the Legislative Council building, in Hong Kong, China, Jun.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Demosisto Secretary General and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong talks to the media after being released from prison, outside the Legislative Council building, in Hong Kong, China, Jun.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Thousands of demonstrators on Monday marched towards the Hong Kong government's headquarters to demand the chief executive's resignation and the complete withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill that would allow criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial.

One of the most prominent student activists, Joshua Wong, 22, who is widely known for his leading role in the 2014 pro-democracy protests, joined the mass rally against the proposed legislation, following his release from jail after serving a two-month sentence.