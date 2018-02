Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (L) and center-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi (R) attend a rally against racism and fascism organized by the National Association of Italian Partisans in Rome, Italy, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (L) and National Association of Italian Partisans (ANPI) President Carla Nespolo (R) attend a rally against racism and fascism organized by ANPI in Rome, Italy, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

Left-wing Free and Equal (LeU) party leader Pietro Grasso (C-L) and the head of Italy's largest trade union, CGIL, Susanna Camusso (C-R), carry a banner at a rally against racism and fascism organized by the National Association of Italian Partisans in Rome, Italy, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

An intense day of anti-fascist and far-right demonstrations were held in Italy on Saturday, just over a week before the March 4 general elections.

The main demonstrations took place in Rome, Milan and Palermo and coincided with the height of the campaign season and debates over the potential rise of xenophobic movements and fears of possible clashes pitting members of different extremist groups against one another.