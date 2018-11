A police car is toppled as protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, demonstrate in central Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, during demonstrations in central Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, during demonstrations in central Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Anti riot police stand guard against protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, during demonstrations in central Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A protester tries to kick back tear gas catridge as protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, demonstrate in central Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Anti-fuel tax protesters in Brussels clashed with police on Friday, who fired water cannon and tear gas at the demonstrators sporting high-visibility jackets, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

Belgian protesters, who adopted the French "gilets jaunes" ("yellow vests") anti-fuel tax movement's aesthetic, on Friday clashed with police in the city center of the capital.