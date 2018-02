Animal rights protesters march through Hong Kong to the venue of the Hong Kong International Fur and Fashion Fair, in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

An animal rights activist protests in front of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the venue of the Hong Kong International Fur and Fashion Fair, in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

An animal rights activist's furry animal prop is wedged in a fence as two Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre security guards look on, at the venue of the Hong Kong International Fur and Fashion Fair, in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Animal furs on display in a booth at the Hong Kong Fur Fair, Hong Kong, China, Feb. 22, 2018 (Issued on Feb. 24, 2018). EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A Russian trader (L) standing by as a mainland Chinese customer (R) browses fur coats on display in a booth at the Hong Kong Fur Fair, Hong Kong, China, Feb. 22, 2018 (Issued on Feb. 24, 2018). EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A trader waits for customers as animal furs are displayed in a booth at the Hong Kong Fur Fair, Hong Kong, China, Feb. 22, 2018 (Issued on Feb. 24, 2018). EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A handout photo made available by the 'Animal Liberation Hong Kong' shows an animal rights protester from holding up a banner calling on the Hong Kong government to legislate a fur trade ban, inside the Hong Kong International Fur and Fashion Fair, Hong Kong, China, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANIMAL LIBERATION HGK HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Animal furs on display in a booth at the Hong Kong Fur Fair, Hong Kong, China, Feb. 22, 2018 (Issued on Feb. 24, 2018). EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Animal rights activists protest in front of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the venue of the Hong Kong International Fur and Fashion Fair, in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Animal rights activists protest in front of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the venue of the Hong Kong International Fur and Fashion Fair, in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Dozens of protesters opposing the sale of animal furs converged in downtown Hong Kong Saturday outside the venue where a fur fair was being held.

About 80 protesters marched on the streets and to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre where the Hong Kong International Fur and Fashion Fair has been running since Wednesday, an epa journalist reports.