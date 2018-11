BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), Nov. 28, 2018: The organizers of a march planned to coincide with the Nov. 30 start of the G20 summit in the Argentine capital on Wednesday called for the protest to proceed peacefully and "without provocations."EPA/EFE/Carlota Ciudad

"We ask all the people who will attend the march not to respond to any sort of provocations. We are going to march to repudiate and with our right to protest," Nora Cortinas, with the human rights group Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, told a press conference.