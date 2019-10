Indigenous people take part in a protest in Quito, Ecuador, on Oct. 11, 2019. Hundreds of warriors from the Ecuadorian Amazon joined the protests of indigenous people in Quito against the government's austerity measures. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

An Amazon Indian woman from Ecuador's eastern province of Pastaza takes part in a protest on Oct. 11, 2019, in Quito, Ecuador. Hundreds of warriors from the Ecuadorian Amazon joined the protests of indigenous people in Quito against the government's austerity measures. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Indigenous people perform a ritual during a protest in Quito, Ecuador, on Oct. 11, 2019. Hundreds of warriors from the Ecuadorian Amazon joined the protests of indigenous people in Quito against the government's austerity measures. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Indigenous people from the Amazon take part in a protest in Quito, Ecuador, on Oct. 11, 2019. Hundreds of warriors from the Ecuadorian Amazon joined the protests of indigenous people in Quito against the government's austerity measures. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Riots next to the Parliament of Ecuador, the Bastille of the indigenous struggle

Security forces clashed on Friday with indigenous demonstrators trying to re-seize control of Ecuador's legislative palace as part of their revolt against the government's austerity measures.

The fighting erupted before midday when a sea of protesters - headed by a line of women - approached the National Assembly building and began shouting slogans in Quechua and demanding that they be allowed past a security cordon.