Kashmir Muslim protesters during clashes in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmir Muslim protesters during clashes in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmir Muslim protester throws a stone towards Indian police and paramilitary during clashes in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmir Muslim protester prepares to throw a stone at Indian police and paramilitary as others carry an injured protester amid tear smoke during clashes in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN