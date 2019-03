Pheu Thai Party prime minister candidate Sudarat Keyuraphan (L) smiles while sitting next to Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, (2-L) leader of Future Forward Party, and the leaders of other political parties during a press conference announcing their intent to form a coalition government, at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

(L-R) Pheu Thai Party prime minister candidate Sudarat Keyuraphan, Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, Pheu Thai Party leader Viroj Pao-in, Seri Ruam Thai Party leader Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, Prachachat Party leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Puea Chat Party leader Songkram Kitlertphairoj and Phalang Puangchon Thai Party's leader Nikom Boonviset display their signed joint agreement of ratification during a press conference announcing their intent to form a coalition government, at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Pheu Thai Party prime minister candidate Sudarat Keyuraphan (L) and Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit (R), leader of Future Forward Party, smile while sitting next to each other during a press conference announcing their intent to form a coalition government, at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A seven-party coalition, opposed to the military junta that has been governing Thailand since a coup in 2014, announced Wednesday its intention to form a government after the elections held on Mar.24.

Leaders and members of the executives of six of the seven parties announced the coalition at a joint press conference, amid confusion caused by the fact that the Election Commission has not yet released the final results of the polls.