Supporters of Pheu Thai Party cheer the voting result after the general election closed at the party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Pheu Thai Party's prime minister candidate Sudarat Keyuraphan (C) is greeted by a supporter after a press conference at the party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Pheu Thai Party's prime minister candidate Sudarat Keyuraphan smiles during a press conference at the party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand's Puea Thai Party, which was overthrown from government in a coup in 2014, announced Monday it had won the general election and would seek to form a coalition government with other opposition parties.

Puea Thai's prime ministerial candidate Sudarat Keyuraphan claimed her party obtained a majority in Sunday's elections, ahead of the Election Commission publishing the poll’s preliminary data.