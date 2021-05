Myanmar Buddhist monks and demonstrators flash three-finger salutes and shout slogans during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 30 April 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Presidential Palace shows Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing arriving at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, 24 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/RUSMAN/INDONESIAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE / HANDOUT, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES

Protests against Myanmar's military junta continued Saturday on the three-month anniversary of the coup that abruptly ended the country's incipient democracy and plunged it into chaos.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Yangon, Mandalay, Monywa and other cities to express their rejection of the military and support for the newly-formed National Unity Government, made up of politicians democratically elected in the November polls. EFE