Mexican demonstrators confront police during a protest against the presence of Central American migrants in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, 18 November 2018. EFE-EPA/ Alejandro Zepeda

Mexican demonstrators shout slogans and display signs during a protest against the presence of Central American migrants in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, 18 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Maria de la Luz Ascencio

Mexican demonstrators confront police during a protest against the presence of Central American migrants in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, 18 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Maria de la Luz Ascencio

Some 150 people turned out in the Mexican border city of Tijuana on Sunday to protest the Central American migrant caravan shouting xenophobic slogans and calling for law and order.

Convened via the social networks by the so-called "Citizens movement against the chaos of the migrant caravan," somewhat over 100 people gathered in Cuauhtemoc traffic circle in Tijuana at the same time that a previously-scheduled demonstration of support for the caravan was cancelled.