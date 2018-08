A resident walks in front of graffiti depicting yellow ties which symbolize the support of Catalan pro-independence politicians and civic leaders imprisoned, in the Sants district, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Aug 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

People look at an advert picturing a yellow rope and reading in Catalan language '... if we live, we live to tread on kings. W. Shakespeare' - a quote from the English poet's play 'Henry IV' - that was placed on an advertising board in downtown Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Aug 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

An anti-monarchist and pro-Catalan separatist poster appeared in an advertisement panel outside a metro station in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona Thursday without any indication so far as to who was behind the act.

The poster had been fixed underneath the transparent casing on the board featured a yellow ribbon symbol – used by the pro-separatist movement in Catalonia – that had been contorted into the shape of a noose.