This photo, taken Nov. 5 in Mexico City, shows an unofficial memorial to 49 children who died in 2009 in a fire at a daycare facility. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

This photo, taken Nov. 5 in Mexico City, shows an unofficial memorial to 43 college students who were abducted and slain in 2015. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

Ordinary people are changing the face of this capital with projects, known here as "anti-monuments," that are meant to keep alive the memory of tragedies that have shaken Mexico.

The first to appear, in Spring 2015, was a figure "+ 43" erected on the emblematic Mexico City thoroughfare of Paseo de la Reforma by family and friends of the 43 young people abducted in September 2014 in the southern state of Guerrero.