Thousands of demonstrators participate in a march named 'Rescue the Homeland' in protest against President Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua, on 16 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Anti-government protests continued on Sunday in Nicaragua despite the ongoing threats and attacks against the protesters, according to witnesses in Managua.

Thousands of Nicaraguans returned to the streets of Managua on Sunday to march against President Daniel Ortega, who they hold accountable for the death of hundreds in the anti-government protests that have gripped the country since April.